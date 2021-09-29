Hong Kong – Hongkong Post to issue “World Heritage in China Series No. 10: South China Karst” and “The Complete World Heritage in China Series” stamp sheetlets (with photos)

Hongkong Post to issue “World Heritage in China Series No. 10: South China Karst” and “The Complete World Heritage in China Series” stamp sheetlets (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hongkong Post today (September 29) announced that two stamp sheetlets, “World Heritage in China Series No. 10: South China Karst” and “The Complete World Heritage in China Series”, will be released for sale together with associated philatelic products on October 12 (Tuesday).



Hongkong Post has issued a series of stamp sheetlets under the World Heritage in China Series since 2012 to showcase the China’s natural and cultural gems that have been inscribed onto the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This series has been immensely popular over the years among philatelists and those interested in cultural heritage. The series comes to a finale this year with the issue of the 10th stamp sheetlet entitled “South China Karst”.



South China Karst spreads over areas such as Guizhou, Guangxi, Yunnan and Chongqing, and was inscribed onto UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2007 and 2014. The karst landforms contain a rich diversity such as stone forests, giant dolines (sinkholes) and caves. Unique and awe-inspiring, these marvels of nature present themselves for admiration. The stamp sheetlet depicts the various forms of karst in Yunnan’s Shilin, a stone forest renowned for being marvellously majestic, delicate yet formidable, mysteriously secluded and capacious in perfect unison. With golden morning light showering through countless sculpted pinnacles standing in close formation on the terrain, the magnificent view is a feast for the eyes.



In a perfect conclusion to the series, a stamp sheetlet under the theme “The Complete World Heritage in China Series” will be issued. It contains all 10 stamps of the entire series, comprising “The Great Wall”, “The Old Town of Lijiang”, “China Danxia”, “Honghe Hani Rice Terraces”, “The Grand Canal”, “Kaiping Diaolou and Villages”, “Temple of Heaven”, “Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape”, “Qinghai Hoh Xil” and “South China Karst”. Clouds of fortune in red and gold are imprinted in the background of the stamp sheetlet to symbolise the blessing of having this natural and cultural heritage inherited and preserved, as well as to celebrate the success of this classic series.



The official first day cover for “World Heritage in China Series No. 10: South China Karst” and official souvenir cover for the “The Complete World Heritage in China Series” have been put on sale at all post offices starting from today. In addition, the prestige version of the souvenir cover is also available at all philatelic offices from the same day.



Starting from October 12, the “World Heritage in China Series No. 10: South China Karst” and “The Complete World Heritage in China Series” stamp sheetlets and associated philatelic products, including presentation packs and a souvenir pack, will be put on sale at all post offices, while serviced first day covers and serviced souvenir covers will be available at philatelic offices only.



Information about these stamp sheetlets and associated philatelic products is available on the Hongkong Post Stamps website (stamps.hongkongpost.hk) and the ShopThruPost mobile app.

