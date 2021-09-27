The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Programs to Combat Childhood Obesity

For Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, The Gateway Family YMCA is working to inform the community of healthy program options. While the dangers of childhood obesity are well chronicled, many families need support changing their families’ habits with the goal of overweight and obese children obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. Childhood obesity and wellness is even more of a concern during the COVID-19 global pandemic, where social distancing often became a sedentary lifestyle change. That is why The Gateway Family YMCA — a leading community-based organization dedicated to improving health—wants families to understand the dangers of childhood obesity and ways to reverse course through improved eating habits and increased physical activity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity has remained stable at about 17 percent and affects about 12.7 million children and adolescents. Today, obesity affects one in six children and one in three are overweight, which poses greater risks for many health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and some cancers. Here in New Jersey, 31% of children ages 10-17 years old are overweight or obese, according to childhealthdata.org.

“Changing habits is never easy, and that’s where the Y comes in to help. Many parents have heard the dangers of childhood obesity, but making the necessary lifestyle changes—as a family—remains the biggest barrier to real progress,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.

“Together we can work together with your family, side-by-side to learn healthy behaviors and develop habits that will last a lifetime. Community-based organizations like the Y can provide a helping hand, with wellness coaches, programs like Healthy Weight and Your Child, access to equipment in a safe environment and more,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO.

The Gateway Family YMCA is helping families improve their health and potentially reduce the impact of childhood obesity through healthy living program for youth and families. While outside support is key, developing healthy habits begins at home. The following tips are some great ways to incorporate healthier eating habits and more physical activity and into your daily family routine:

Eat & Drink Healthy: Make water the drink of choice and encourage everyone to fill half their plates with fruits and vegetables by offering two or three colorful options at every meal. As a family choose a new fruit and veggie every week to taste together. Place a full pitcher of water on the table during meals and allow children to pour their own water. Keep full water bottles available in the car and back packs.

Play Every Day/Go Outside: Children should have at least an hour a day of unstructured play outside (when possible) and break a sweat at least three times a week by getting 20 minutes or more of vigorous physical activity. Join your children in games that get your hearts pumping and bodies moving.

Get Together: Eat as a family as frequently as possible. Involve kids in meal planning, preparation and clean up. In addition, adults should take a break from electronics and spend one-to-one time each day with their kids, enjoying one another’s company.

Reduce Recreational Screen Time: Time spent in front of a television, computer, tablet, cell phone or video games should be limited to two hours or less per day. Make a family plan to reduce screen time at home (i.e. turn off screens during meals, charge electronics/screens in the kitchen overnight, go for a walk after a meal, set a timer to remind you to power down the screen).

Sleep Well: Kids and adults need to keep a regular sleep schedule; unwind together in the evenings by reading a book or listening to soft music to ensure the body is preparing for sleep. Kids are growing and need 10-12 hours of healthy sleep per night and seven to eight hours for adults.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.

To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA’s Healthy Living programs, please visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622 or WISE Center YMCA Branch 908-687-2995.