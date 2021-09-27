The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Enhance®Fitness, a Program that Treats Arthritis Through Fun, Laughter and Friendship

The Gateway Family YMCA is offering EnhanceFitness, an evidence-based physical activity program proven to increase the physical, mental and social functioning of older adults – particularly those with arthritis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 52 million Americans have arthritis, including about half of all adults over age 65. Almost 23 million Americans report that arthritis limits their physical activity. Research has shown that low-intensity physical activity performed on a regular basis can reduce pain, improve functioning, elevate mood and delay the onset of disability.

Participants in EnhanceFitness receive in person or virtual classes each week from certified Y staff that include proven aerobic, strength training, balance and flexibility exercises that are safe, effective and modifiable for a variety of fitness levels. In addition to physical benefits, the program will provide a fun, social atmosphere that fosters relationships between program participants.

“With a mission centered on balance in spirit, mind and body, the Y strives to be a leading voice for health and well-being in our community so that all people, no matter what their circumstance or age, can achieve greater health,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation and lack of daily care for chronic conditions have caused a backslide in progress for many of our seniors. The Y is here to support their unique needs through programs such as Enhance Fitness.”

EnhanceFitness is available for in-person programs at multiple branches of The Gateway Family YMCA and is also offered as a virtual program, with registration at www.tgfycma.org This program is free to YMCA members, and is available to anyone who qualifies for SilverSneakers or Renew Active, as well as other membership programs and financial assistance is available.

“Providing healthy aging programs is a priority for the Y, especially as the number of older adults continues to increase. We are excited to collaborate with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and Senior Services and the YMCA of the USA to offer older adults the support they need to build physical strength and decrease arthritis symptoms in a fun atmosphere,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.

To support those who may be socially isolated, The Gateway Family YMCA offers approximately 30 live virtual, instructor-led group exercise, chronic disease management, youth and WISE Adult Services programs in addition to in-person YMCA programs including group exercise, swimming lessons, youth sports, summer day camp, child care and residential housing programs.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across the local community, the Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.

For more information, visit www.tgfymca.org/enhance-fitness or contact Paul Mickiewicz, Senior Director of Healthy Living at pmickiewicz@tgfymca.org or 908-349-9622 For Spanish, contact Rafael Cano, Director of Healthy Living rcano@tgfymca.org or 908-355-9622.