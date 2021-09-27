“Save Your Brain Now,” Free Download Tomorrow (09/27/2021) – –

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Peter Wilhelmsson & Hayde Bolouris new book, Save Your Brain Now: A Functional Medicine Perspective. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store tomorrow, September 27th.

There is an ever increasing epidemic of the decline of cognitive function and the diseases of dementia. Save Your Brain Now describes how a healthy brain functions and what causes cognitive decline that all too often leads to the diseases of dementia.

In addition, the book provides valuable tools for improving symptoms such as poor memory and brain fog, which can indicate cognitive decline and progress to diseases of dementia. The book gives hope and practical tips to improve brain health using a multimodal strategy. This strategy includes keys to maintaining excellent cognitive function and even successful strategies that can restore cognitive function even if you are suffering from diseases of dementia.

Save Your Brain Now by Peter Wilhelmsson & Hayde Bolouri will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days 09/27/2021 – 10/01/2021 at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FN237PL

