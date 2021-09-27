Jerry Lee Ross selected as Top President of the Year in Transportation by IAOTP

Jerry Lee Ross, President and Co-Founder of Loveana Logistics, Inc. was recently selected as Top President of the Year in Transportation by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the transportation industry.

With close to 20 years of professional experience within the transportation industry, Mr. Ross has certainly proven himself as accomplished and he is an expert in meeting his customers delivery needs. He is a dynamic, results-driven leader, who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout his entire career. His impressive repertoire of past roles began in 2002 as a truck driver. Mr. Ross realized how important it is to provide delivery services and ensure products arrive on time without any cancellations.

Loveana Logistics Inc. is a freight brokerage firm based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. They are linked with thousands of drivers across the U.S. and Canada through their Transportation Management System (TMS), moving products safely and on time. Loveana Logistics Inc. is a safety compliance company, has EDI setup with data trans solutions and they use a safe watch system to pick the best drivers who can deliver your freight. They are following all major and necessary COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of their clients, drivers and staff.

As a Transportation Service Provider, they are BBB Accredited, Secretary of State Accredited, Small Business Association Accredited, U.S. Department of Transportation Accredited and National Motor Freight Traffic Association Accredited.

Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Ross attended Central Piedmont Community College where he studied Computer Programming, and he is a certified Notary of the Public for the State of North Carolina. Mr. Ross rounded his studies at Devry University where he studied Electronics and Communications Engineering. Mr. Ross was printed on the front page of a newspaper at age 9 for volunteering at a nursing home. Mr. Ross sometimes put others before himself and is always looking to help out.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ross has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the transportation industry. This year he will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and he will be considered for the Business Innovator of the Year award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In past years, Mr. Ross was recognized as a trusted name in managing transportation.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Mr. Ross for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is brilliant at what he does, has tremendous foresight and has an innovative skill set. We are looking forward to meeting him at the gala and he will make an amazing asset to our organization.”

Looking back, Mr. Ross attributes his success to his perseverance, his integrity and his highly regarded reputation of building trust with customers and ensuring timely delivery. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends. For the future, Mr. Ross will continue providing the critical services of transportation for the public and helping our great nation survive and thrive through Loveana Logistics Inc.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

