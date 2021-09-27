Defying All Odds: How Clara Woods Rose Above Her Disability to Shine as an Internationally Recognized Painter

Frida Kahlo famously said, “Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?”, inspiring generations beyond her time to follow their passion, and live their lives beyond limits no matter what their circumstances may dictate. Today, Frida’s words and influence echo through the larger-than-life work of 15-year old painter, artist, and model Clara Woods. Suffering a prenatal stroke that resulted in extensive brain damage, Clara was told her life would not amount to much, and she would inevitably become a vegetable. Defying all odds, Clara has found purpose in painting and is single-handedly revolutionizing the modern art scene to pave a path towards diversity and inclusion with the Clara Woods Collection.

Born in Florence, Italy, Clara was born under extraordinary circumstances and has since exhibited extraordinary resilience and determination to rise above her prognosis and make her dream a reality. Enthralled with Frida Kahlo’s work and life, Clara has sights set high on following Frida’s footsteps to host her own art exhibition in New York City. Launching Clara Woods Art in 2018, Clara has brilliantly captivated the Italian Artscape and media alike with her soulful and colorful paintings that have become an authentic expression of herself.

Despite her inability to read, write, or speak, Clara is well on her way to making that dream a reality at the young age of 15, with the unparalleled support of her family. Clara’s parents have quite literally dedicated their lives to supporting Clara’s mission, selling their own company, and moving their family to California to empower Clara to showcase her work on an international scale.

“Her exhibitions have been so successful that she is the youngest entrepreneur in the field of art: she opened her company at the age of only twelve, amidst many difficulties and impediments. But there is another thing that makes Clara special: her willpower, her stubbornness, her sunshine, and her life energy. “ Forbes Italy, N.39, 2021

The Clara Woods Collection breathes new life into the art community, paving a path towards diversity and inclusion while cultivating a powerful community of like-minded supporters who champion Clara’s originality and passion. From sold-out exhibitions in Florence, Japan, London, and Miami all the way to the sunny beaches of Southern California, Clara is proud to announce that she will be hosting her second open studio come October 9th, at the Rainbow Studio – 20081 Cove Circle, Huntington Beach, California.

Through proof of concept, dedication to authentic expression, and unwavering commitment to thriving in the face of adversity; Clara’s purpose-driven vision is coming to fruition as she and her family take great strides in achieving her goal.

To learn more about Clara Woods or the Clara Woods Collection, please visit: https://www.clarawoodscollection.com

About Clara Woods Collection

Clara Woods is a 15-year-old painter, artist, and model based in Huntington Beach, California. Born in Florence, Italy in 2006, Clara suffered a prenatal stroke which left her with extreme brain damage, prompting doctors to inform Clara’s parents that she would likely be a vegetable. Despite the devastating, Clara and her parents were determined to rise. Enthralled with art and the soulful expression of emotions through colorful creations, Clara hit her stride and found her calling. Defying all odds, Clara has developed into an internationally recognized artist with a large social media following. While Clara may not be able to speak, her work speaks volumes and highlights the hope of chasing a dream, and the beauty of risking everything in the pursuit of something unconventional.