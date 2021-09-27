About Young Writer, Musician and Entrepreneur Mohammad Fabu

Mohammad Fabu is a Bangladeshi music artist, entrepreneur, and digital marketer. His interest in writing,influencing and digital marketing has made him a familiar face through this medium since his student days. He is now known as a musician and digital marketer in Bangladesh after 23 years. Mohammad Fabu is both a guitarist and an entrepreneur, and a writer.

He written so many books about Drama and thriller story. There are two chapters in this book which give you a environment of thrilling. This book was written by the experience of the writer. The book was written by one of the Bangladeshi popular writer Mohammad Fabu who has a big name in the country.

