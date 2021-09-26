Canada – Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

On September 20, 2021, Aaron Nanaquawetung, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Nanaquawetung had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder and Mischief in Relation to Other Property. His sentence commenced December 20, 2002.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

