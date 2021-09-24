ImpactWayv™ – The Simple Social Media Solution For Our Time

ImpactWayv, Inc., a social impact media and technology company consisting of thought leaders and doers from across the business, nonprofit and technology sectors, announced today that its recently-launched Social [Impact] Media Platform is the simple social media solution for our time.

A pioneering, purpose-built social media network and digital ecosystem focused entirely on social impact and social good, ImpactWayv unites, connects and empowers all of its users – people, businesses and nonprofits – to achieve greater collective impact.

Now, more than ever, social media users (especially Gen-Z and Millenials) need a transformative and dynamic social media network that has positive social impact at its very core – where users can interact and engage with each other in a healthier and more meaningful way.

Dan Rubino, ImpactWayvs Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, said: ImpactWayv focuses the conversation and interaction on making the world a better place. Lets restore our social fabric and bring back a truly civil society by embracing technology and a new social media platform.

Learn more about ImpactWayvs groundbreaking platform by visiting the companys official website at www.ImpactWayv.com and by downloading it here.

About ImpactWayv, Inc.

ImpactWayv, Inc. is a social impact media and technology company, consisting of thought leaders and doers from across the business, nonprofit and technology sectors. ImpactWayv was created to disrupt and transform the worlds of business and philanthropy through technology  to advance universal social good. For more information, please visit: www.impactwayv.com.

