Trifecta Health Co. Offers Plant-Based Remedies for Planet-Based People

Terpenes are highly bioactive compounds found in fungi and other botanical plants and are responsible for many of the therapeutic effects of medicinal plants. They have been an omnipresent source of medicine throughout mankind’s history – people just didn’t know it. From serotonergic, GABAergic or dopaminergic systems and more, Trifecta Health Co. premium terpene blends are formulated as sublingual tinctures to be dropped under the tongue and swallowed. They are gluten free, vegan friendly, 100% organic, 100% Australian grown, manufactured, and owned. Simply put, they are nature, refined.

Currently, Trifecta Health Co. offers five unique terpene blends, with each catering to a different experience. Their Pain Sucks. blend has main terpenes, such as myrcene, BCP, linalool, d-limonene, camphene, a-pinene, and nerolidol. On the other hand, the Deep Calm blend includes terpenes called nerolidol, linalool, limonene, b-pinene, and b-caryophyllene.

The Focus + Mood blend works similar to the Deep Calm blend. However, this one contains potent neuroprotective agents. It utilizes a-pinene, b-pinene, d-limonene, myrcene, nerolidol, and b-caryophyllene terpenes. ​For people struggling with difficulties sleeping, the Deep Sleep blend works by putting both the mind and body in a state of homeostasis or balance. The main terpenes found here are linalool, myrcene, b-caryophyllene, d-limonene, and b-pinene.

Finally, as its name suggests, Trifecta Health Co.’s Gut Health+ blend is intended for the gut. Among its main terpenes are a-pinene, b-pinene, camphene, b-caryophyllene, and humulene.

Each blend makes use of the “entourage effect,” a phenomenon that occurs when multiple compounds like terpenes enhance each other’s strength and produce entirely new therapeutic effects.

In fact, those who have tried Trifecta Health Co.’s premium terpene blends have nothing but good things to say about their purchases. “If you’re looking for a natural product to help with your gut problems, definitely give this a try. I have a chronic digestive condition and have found that a lot of the medications that my specialist has given me, have had unwanted side effects. These drops not only provide relief, but no nasty side effects. Highly recommend it! Also if you’re finding it hard to sleep, give the sleep remedy a go,” says one customer review on their Gut Health+ blend.

Trifecta Health Co. terpene blends can be accessed without a prescription and can be used on their own or alongside their other product offerings. For more information about Trifecta Health Co. and their products, visit their website at https://www.trifectahealthco.com.au/.

Trifecta Health Co. is an Australian health and wellness brand that creates pure botanical terpene-based products to help improve overall health.