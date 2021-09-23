Apptega Named One of the Most Innovative Tech Companies in Southeast by Venture Atlanta

Apptega, a leading innovator of software solutions for simplifying cybersecurity and compliance, has been selected by Venture Atlanta as one of the southeast’s most innovative technology companies. Apptega’s CEO, Armistead Whitney, will be presenting at the conference taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20th-21st.

“It’s really fantastic for Apptega to be recognized as one of the most innovative tech companies in the southeast,” said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. “Our incredible growth is the result of our rapidly expanding group of customers and partners along with an incredibly passionate Apptega team. To be included in this prestigious list of innovators is a real honor.”

Apptega has experienced over 100% year-over-year revenue growth since its launch in early 2018 with the mission to change the way businesses build, manage, and report cybersecurity and compliance programs on one easy-to-use platform. Its customers span every industry category from high-growth start-ups to global Fortune 500 enterprises.

Venture Atlanta’s mission is to support promising start-ups and high-growth companies in the southeast’s technology ecosystem. To be chosen as a speaker at the Venture Atlanta Conference and selected for their list, applicants must go through a vigorous screening process. Over 400 companies applied in 2021 and only 10% were selected and invited to present. The 2021 conference will bring together 1,500+ investors, entrepreneurs and tech leaders for the two-day event.

About Apptega, Inc.

As cyber-threats and regulatory mandates continue to expand, organizations are challenged by the difficulties of implementing effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. With Apptega, organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), are meeting the challenges of cybersecurity, compliance and certification. Apptega is at the intersection of simple user experiences and patent-pending technology, providing an innovative platform paired with industry frameworks used to build, manage and report great cybersecurity. For more information, visit apptega.com.