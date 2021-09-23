Shri G. Kishan Reddy lays the foundation stone for the development of Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh

Key Highlight

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Sekhawat also graced the occasion

The project is sanctioned under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) Scheme of Ministry of Tourism

Union Minister for Tourism,Culture and Development of North Eastern Sates (DoNER)

Shri G. Kishan Reddy today laid the foundation stone for the “Development of Parshuram Kund, Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh.” The project is sanctioned under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) Scheme of Ministry of Tourism.

The event was graced by the august presence of Shri Pema Khandu , Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Gajendra Singh Sekhawat Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Chowna Mein Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Nakap Nalo Minister of Tourism Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Wangki Lowang Minister of PHE & WS Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Laisam Simai MLA Cum Advisor Tourism Arunachal Pradesh and Shri Karikho KriMLA Tezu Arunachal Pradesh.

The ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme with complete financial assistance by the Government of India. The scheme is launched under the leadership of Prime Minister by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the vision of focused infrastructure development to harness pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations for its direct and multiplier effect upon employment generation and economic development. The scheme aimed at infrastructure development to envisage world class infrastructural development of the sites with special emphasis on Tourist Facilities including Tourist Facilitation Centers, way-side amenities Parking, Public convenience, Illumination and Sound and Light Shows.

The project “Development of Parasuram Kund, Lohit District Arunachal Pradesh” under the scheme was approved by the Ministry of Tourism with the cost of Rs 37.88 crores in January 2021. The components sanctioned include Interventions near the Parking area, Tourist Information Centre, Rain Shelters, Kiosks, interventions near Mela ground, View Points, Souvenir Shops, Water Supply line, Approach Road, Food Court/ Prasadam Centre, Pilgrim waiting Hall, Drainage, Development of Kund area, Changing Rooms, Viewing Gallery, Public Amenities and Slope stabilization.

*******

NB/OA

(Release ID: 1757351)

Visitor Counter : 242





