Revive Selected as Best Tech Workplace for Culture at Timmy Awards

As Revive Concierge continues to expand, they remain unwavering in their devotion to an innovative and collaborative work environment. Team members are encouraged to take ownership of their work with the creative freedom to problem solve. This in culmination with support from everyone within the organization, makes it feel like a family rather than a job.

Co-founder, Dalip Jaggi believes that hiring people with diverse skill sets combined with a mission-first mentality creates an ideal environment. He noted that, “We have a great team that truly believes in helping homeowners. When work feels like play, it brings positive energy and motivation to the workplace.”

Revive Concierge is a creative real estate financing company that is democratizing home flipping. They provide turnkey repairs and renovations for homeowners who want to sell their homes for the highest price possible with a custom plan unique to every listing.

About Revive:

Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive, is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client’s homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.