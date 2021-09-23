CESC Reveals Novel Cannabis Profiling

San Diego, California Sep 23, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – CESC, in collaboration with SepSolve Analytical and Veda Scientific, has developed the most comprehensive chemical profiling of Cannabis flowers. CESC employed a novel analytical technique provided by instrument manufacturer, SepSolve Analytical, in developing a descriptive algorithm for Cannabis. The proprietary untargeted technique collates thousands of features for every Cannabis flower sample, before identifying those that are characteristic to a particular Cannabis chemotype. Dr. John Abrams, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of the CESC, used the technique to evaluate twelve flower cultivars, demonstrating the most distinct chemical profiles of Cannabis to date. Veda Scientific, a new Cannabis laboratory seeking licensure in Lompoc, CA, will be the first to offer this analysis to Cannabis cultivators, processors, and distributors in California. The characterization brings Cannabis science one step closer to foundational categorization, stratification, and the clinical correlation of the plant’s chemistry to therapeutic benefit.

On Jul 14, 2021, Dr. John Abrams demonstrated his new algorithm to a group of scientists. His presentation was the culmination of a five year effort to improve the chemical categorization of community accessible Cannabis products. The algorithm combines an expansive dataset of both known and unknown plant constituents with community derived aroma types. Dr. Abrams explains, “Cannabis analysis routinely misses thiols and esters, chemical groups that are commonly found in the plant and important potential contributors to aroma and effect. Now we’re looking much more broadly.” Veda Scientific will be incorporating Dr. Abrams’ characterization for Cannabis products analyzed in their laboratory. “If you think you are growing something unique, we will be able to provide the data that shows what makes it unique.” says CEO, Leo Welder. The novel analysis can be used to identify appellation characteristics and guide clients in plant selection, for processing, and retail.

Evaluating a plant with multiple potential active ingredients is an arduous task. “It’s like de-convoluting a puzzle,” states Dr. Abrams. “We found the key is to observe community users. They have developed a relationship with Cannabis for over a century and their behaviors provide valuable clues.” Whether it’s through intuition or trial and error, Cannabis users have understood that aroma is an important attribute of the plant. For example, the fuel-like aroma of certain Cannabis subtypes have traditionally been used to mitigate pain or opiate addiction. By using the community designations as principal categories, Dr. Abrams was able to create a clear characterization of Type I (High THC) Cannabis subtypes. The CESC will incorporate this new analysis into the Dosing Project, a post-marketing surveillance study of Cannabis products for adverse events and effective dosage. “Our next step is to determine which of these descriptive chemical profiles correlates to therapeutic benefits,” chimes in CESC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jean Talleyrand.

Clinical Endocannabinoid System Consortium (CESC) is a California based non-profit organization focussing on the study of community accessible Cannabis products. The organization was co-founded by Dr. Abrams and Dr. Talleyrand in an effort to develop foundational knowledge on the plant’s therapeutic potential. The CESC advocates for collaborative efforts and has a mission to combine science and community based knowledge to define the clinical effects of Cannabis use.

Donations to CESC can be made online.

The CESC is a participant of the Ethical Data Alliance.

The Clinical Endocannabinoid System Consortium, Inc.

1804 Garnet Avenue, #483

San Diego, CA 92109

www.thecesc.org

info@thecesc.org

Veda Scientific

1601 W. Central Ave, STE A

Lompoc, CA 93436

805-324-7728

vedascientific.co

contact@vedascientific.co

SepSolve Analytical

826 King Street North,

Waterloo, Ontario

N2J 4G8 Canada

1 519 206 0055

www.sepsolve.com

Media Contact