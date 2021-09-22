Scientology Network’s International Day of Peace Marathon Calls for Peace During the Pandemic

Established in 1981 by the United Nations, the International Day of Peace is celebrated every September 21st. The day calls for a 24-hour period of nonviolence, in order to reimagine ways to create a more peaceful world. This years theme, Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world, addresses the crises brought upon by the pandemic, which makes worldwide observance more critical than ever. In American cities alone, homicides increased 25 percent as the pandemic swept across the countrythe largest single-year increase in homicides since tracking began in 1960.

In recognition of the International Day of Peace, Scientology Network is proud to present a very special marathon. All day long, films and shows will air that feature individuals and organizations working around the world to bring peace by bolstering education and human rights awareness.

The days programming (beginning 8 a.m. ET) includes:

-Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to bring human rights to their countries and handle other major social ills;



-PSAs to raise awareness of human rights; and



-The Way to Happiness film, the internationally acclaimed common sense guide to better living that millions have used to improve their lives and communities around the world.

See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Churchs global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

