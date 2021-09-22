Ericsson Emodo Joins Network Advertising Initiative, Advancing Its Mission to Support Highly-Effective, Privacy-Centered Campaigns

Emodo, an Ericsson company providing high-impact audience, inventory, and creative advertising solutions, today announced its acceptance into the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a not-for-profit dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. Joining the NAI validates Emodos exceptional privacy-centric advertising technology, and furthers the companys commitment to raising the industry standard for privacy.

Our team sees new laws and regulations from government and regulatory bodies as an exciting call to protect consumers and innovate privacy choices, said Kelly Anderson, Emodo Senior Vice President and Head of Data Privacy and Protection. High-quality and high-impact advertising should not be mutually exclusive with maintaining consumer privacy. Were honored to be a member of the NAI and their standards advance the industry in privacy-centered solutions for advertisers without compromising scale, quality, or campaign impact.

NAI is the only membership organization comprised exclusively of third-party digital advertising companies and holds members responsible for compliance with its Codes of Conduct, the gold standard principles for self-regulation of third-party advertising, ad-tech, and related businesses. Among other requirements, the code provides strict guidelines for the use of offline data for tailored advertising and requires opt-in consent to use precise location data for ad delivery and reporting.

Emodo is pioneering a new class of innovative, privacy-forward solutions designed to help advertisers reach audiences with both relevance and scale, without device IDs. Emodo Audiences include special predictive segments powered by machine learning. Leveraging hundreds of real-time data points, its advanced algorithms predict audience designations for a given programmatic ad opportunity, classifying bid requests into audience segments in real-time without compromising user privacy.

Emodo is making a public commitment to the best practices for privacy and transparency, trust, and accountability in the NAI Code of Conduct, said NAI President and CEO Leigh Freund, welcoming Emodo. The NAI community will benefit from Emodos expertise as a leader in 5G and AI solutions and as an innovator in the advertising and data analytics space.

Emodos data is managed and applied using processes that observe privacy-by-design and are entirely compliant with regional regulation and standards such as GDPR, CCPA, IAB, TCF 2.0, and now NAI.

To learn more about Emodos privacy-centric ad tech solutions, visit: Emodoinc.com

About Ericsson Emodo

Emodo is the independent provider of high-impact audience, inventory and creative solutions that elevate campaign results through the application of machine learning technologies. The companys machine learning models proactively identify top-performing inventory and audiences, pre-bid. Emodos ML models are continuously trained by the industrys most accurate truth sets, including exclusive data from mobile telcos and networks. Through its horizontally-integrated platform, Emodo offers both supply- and demand-side capabilities and a highly-optimized path for both buyers and sellers. Emodo solutions are available through every leading DSP and through Managed Service, making it easy for advertisers to buy however they wish.

Emodo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson, a world leader in telecommunications technology and services that powers billions of mobile connections worldwide.

