New Stage Production Hand Through the Veil Scheduled For World Premiere In Baltimore

A new stage production, Hand Through The Veil, is scheduled for its world premiere in Baltimore. The play runs from October 29-31. Tickets range from $10-$20, and are available for purchase in-person and online at https://andiemusiklive.com.

Set at the height of the 1920s Spiritualism movement, the plot of Hand Through the Veil centers on renowned author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who has spent years in pursuit of contact with the other side, while famed magician Harry Houdini has been on journey to debunk this very notion. A medium, Mina Crandon, conducts a séance with the two, resulting in a chaotic and strange experience that none of these characters will ever forget.

With liberal doses of fright and humor, Hand Through the Veil explores the search for truth, not only in circumstances and events, but also in ourselves. All three characters wrestle with perceptions of who they are versus who they want to be. The big question for the audience is what if you experienced a moment of sublime talent or skill and could never, or hardly ever, repeat it?

Doug Krehbel, who plays Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, has been acting and directing professionally for more than 25 years. His noteworthy roles include The Real Inspector Hound (Simon, MetroStage), War of the Worlds (Carl Phillips, Scena Theatre & Prague Fringe Festival), Henry VIII (Buckingham, Folger Theatre), Macbeth (Rosse, Annapolis Shakespeare) and Loves Labours Lost (Berowne, Cape Fear Shakespeare). He is an alumnus of the Studio Theatre Acting Conservatory, and the author of the play Silly Delaware.

Terrance Fleming, who plays Harry Houdini, is a Baltimore-based actor whose credits include: Twelfth Night (Orsino, Her Majesty and Sons), Hamlet (Hamlet, Baltimore Shakespeare Factory), Macbeth (Macduff, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company) and Dracula (Dr. Seward, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company).

Ann Turiano, who plays Mina Crandon is a Baltimore-based director, performer, dramaturg, teaching artist, and arts administrator. Her directing credits include kid simple: A Radio Play in the Flesh (Loyola University Maryland), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Decision Height, The Rover (Notre Dame of Maryland University), and Jerusalem and The Quickening (Fells Point Corner Theatre) She is co-artistic director of Sisters Freehold.

Actor and director Chris Cotterman has been working on Baltimore’s small stages for the past 10 years. As Associate Artistic Director for the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory, he directed productions of Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Julius Caesar, As You Like It, and Much Ado About Nothing. He also directed the premiere of TrishHarnetiaux’s Welcome to the White Room for Glass Mind Theater.

Playwright and Producer Sean Coe says he hopes audience members enjoy the production, then walk away holding a spirited debate about what was real and what wasn’t. “These characters are all people dealing with imposter syndrome,” he says, “And we want people to know that imposter syndrome can strike anyone – you and me – and very famous people as well.”