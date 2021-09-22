Formaneaux Announces Album Release; LISTEN TO THE NEW ALBUM Formaneaux Sequence

Formaneaux (Artist) debut album ‘Formaneaux Sequence’ Created as an ode to healing music, this 432 hertz tuning represents the natural harmonics of the Universe.

The “Formaneaux Sequence” is a project created by self-taught Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based composer, sound designer and healthcare provider podiatric physician Christopher Formanek, D.P.M. The music is derived from his unique creative style inspired by his desire to heal others…

His previous EP“A Moment in Time”, has been met with such a warm reception.

“Artist and composer Formaneaux captures beautifully the precise sentiment implied by this project’s title. Leading with ambient, dreamlike layers, amidst flickers of distorted rock swagger, and a subtle yet definite sense of story-line and progression, A Moment In Time proves to be exactly this – a moment captured, never to be stumbled upon in quite the same manner again.” – Stereostickman

New Music UK – “A Moment in Time” Review

Xttrawave – “A Moment in Time” Review

“Formaneaux Sequence” is a soothing, enchanting, and beautifully crafted song that will take you on an amazing journey. This music video Castles,{YouTube Link} explores the idea of detachment and self-actualization.. It’s perfect for relaxing or meditating!

Spotify: {Add Link to new Music}

Website: www.formaneaux.com

YouTube: https://youtu.be/-a9V9ZYYEQ4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/formaneaux

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/formaneaux

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Tommy Nguyen at tommy@brpodiatrist.com, 225-747-0377, or formaneaux.com.

Castles – Formaneaux Sequence (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/NJR6Ra6nqmo

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2AWvXB5ZKTTD4R9SjfWfwA?si=CjOE8iJVTVml21JWtnanFg&dl_branch=1

Amazon:



https://www.amazon.com/Formaneaux-Sequence/dp/B09G233B1G/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=formaneaux&qid=1632186889&sr=8-1

Pandora:



https://www.pandora.com/artist/formaneaux/AR2ZrjlJKmK2zqJ

YouTube Music:



https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nE8LwujT-y0KNwiY0oSjyAeDU1-PySFvI

Apple Music:



https://music.apple.com/us/artist/formaneaux/146283512

Website: www.formaneaux.com