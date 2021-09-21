Union Minister of Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh Launches Dashboard 2.0 of Ministry of Steel

The Union Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh launched the Dashboard 2.0 of the Ministry of Steel here today developed by the NICSI. The Dashboard is an interactive and dynamic online platform that captures the performance on various parameters related to steel sector such as steel capacity utilisation, production and consumption, prices, raw material production, trade, stocks and rail production etc. The Dashboard will help to monitor and analyse the performance of steel Companies on real time basisfor different KPIs of Steel sector.

Salient feature of the Analytical Dashboardare:-

Steel Production : Sector wise (Public and Private) and Route wise production of Crude steel, Finished Steel, Pig Iron and Sponge Iron

Capacity Utilization : Monthly Trends ofCapacity Utilization for Public and Private Sector

Trade : Daily and Monthly analysis of Import , Export and Trade Balance, both top 10 and bottom 10 Importing and Exporting countries

Consumption : Month wise and Category wise trend of Consumption for Finished and Value Added Steel

Price – Fortnightly Prices of Steel Items at four metro cities

Raw material – Monthly trend of Iron Ore and Manganese Ore, Daily quantity evacuated by NMDC, SAIL and MOIL.

Rail Production – Daily data of Rail production

Stock –Month wise stock of Alloy, Non-Alloy and Stainless Steel

Historical data : Production and Trade for last 10 years

Alerts – Negative Trend of Production, Utilization etc.

The Dashboard enables Ministry of Steel to get better insights to assist data driven decision making by way of extraction of Trends, Patterns and useful information. Visualisation of Trends and Patterns assist decision makers in finding anomalies and forecasting based on patterns.Monthly andYearly comparison of different KPIs is also available.

The portal has been designed by NIC Steel Informatics Division in association with NICSI-CEDA team. Hosting Infrastructure is provided by NIC on Meghraj Cloud.

The Steel Minister has given valuable suggestions for improving the Dashboard ina time bound manner. He also emphasisedon the regular updation of Dashboard so that most current information is available for the Ministry.

