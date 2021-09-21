Canada – Death of an inmate from Warkworth Institution

Campbellford, Ontario – Correctional Service Canada

On September 15, 2021, Raynald Griffith-Cochrane, an inmate from Warkworth Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of their death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Manslaughter, Escape Lawful Custody and Non-Capital Murder, which commenced on May 21, 1970.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

