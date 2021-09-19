Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Tuen Mun Hospital

Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Tuen Mun Hospital **********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients confirmed to be carriers of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter (MDRA) in a male Medicine and Geriatrics ward, the spokesperson for Tuen Mun Hospital gave the following update today (September 18):

In accordance with the prevailing guidelines, the hospital commenced contact tracing and confirmed two more patients (aged 46 and 72) as carriers of MDRA. Both patients are currently hospitalised under isolation with stable condition.

The following enhanced infection control measures have been implemented according to the established guidelines:



Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned; Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures.

The cases have been reported to Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up. The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned.

