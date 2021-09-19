Hong Kong – SHA congratulates Lau Chi-ming on winning bronze medal at National Games

SHA congratulates Lau Chi-ming on winning bronze medal at National Games ************************************************************************



Hong Kong karatedo athlete Lau Chi-ming today (September 18) won a bronze medal in the Men’s Individual Kata event at the 14th National Games of the People’s Republic of China held in Shaanxi Province. The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, extended his heartfelt congratulations to him.

Mr Tsui said, “Lau Chi-ming is imposing and demonstrated karatedo movements with power and speed that excited the audience.”