Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar visits Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust

The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar today visited the campus of the School of Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust, Karkardooma, Vikas Marg. This is a grantee organization under Deen Dayal Rehabilitation Scheme of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Minister was most impressed by the holistic approach of inclusive education provided by the trust since 1981. He interacted with the students with cross disabilities- deaf, blind, cerebral palsy ADHD- in the occupational therapy unit and witnessed the therapy sessions imparted to the students to facilitate their rehabilitative process.

He was very moved to witness the demonstration of the students in various skills including art and craft, pottery, jewelry making and jute bag making. Master Akshat ,a students with multiple disability, was most thrilled to present a friendship band to the honorable minister. He praised Ms. Nishtha, after watching her shape a diya at the potter’s wheel, with her feet.

He also visited the physiotherapy unit, speech therapy, early intervention and prosthetic/ orthotic department where he saw the process of measurement and fabrication of artificial limbs.

Dr. Uma Tuli, Founder & Managing Secretary of the trust, explained the major components of accessible environment which includes the tactile path, raised staircases, accessible toilets, adaptable furniture etc. as the centre is one of the role model for barrier free environment.

The classroom strategies for students in inclusive classes for children with hearing impairment (sign language, lip reading, total communication) were highlighted by the school principal during his tour of the inclusive school building. The live activities by the students impressed the Minister who said that all these strategies should be implemented in all the schools to ensure that inclusive education becomes a reality.

The interactions with the wheelchair basketball players was the highlight of his visit. While praising the players, he said that they were the true achievers and role models who would encourage others to follow their example. He appreciated the barrier free hydraucally operated school bus for wheel chair users and mentioned that there should be more such busses to facilitate commuting for persons with disabilities. He promised the students that he would like to spend more time with them during his next visit.

*******

MG/RNM

(Release ID: 1755789)

Visitor Counter : 235





