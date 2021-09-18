James Nearing PhD., Associate Professor Emeritus at the University of Miami, Assists Physics Students and Undergraduates in Laying a Solid Mathematical Foundation

Dr. James Nearing understands that knowing the right answer does not always imply comprehension. He wrote the book Mathematical Tools for Physics to teach physics students and undergraduates how to handle issues in an educated and intuitive manner in order to help them establish a firm foundation in important mathematical techniques.

Before diving into infinite series, complex algebra, differential equations, and Fourier series in depth, the author reviews basic mathematics. The next chapters cover vector spaces, operators, and matrices. This course covers multivariable and vector calculus, partial differential equations, numerical and complex analysis, and tensors, among other subjects. Other topics covered include complex variables, Fourier analysis, the calculus of variations, and densities and distributions. This book is a great resource for physics students as they work on their assignment. Its a fantastic math reference tool.

The book was well-received and garnered a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

The author only assumes that the reader knows only basic calculus (integration/differentiation) and develops the topics from there. Nearing is very careful to ease the reader into the subject matter, and so the proofs are quite simple, but as for mathematical rigor, the author notes that it is not his job to introduce the subject in such a forceful manner. So, he goes with the more intuitive proofs and gives the reader careful hints and explanations to the results. This allows the reader to gain some more personal insights and develop their own theorems from the ones already given,  wrote an online commenter.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/mathematical-tools-for-physics-by-james-nearing/

Mathematical Tools for Physics

Author: James Nearing

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: August 2021

Book Genre: Science & Math  Physics

About the Author:

Dr. James Nearing is an Associate Professor of Theoretical Physics and Assistant Chair of his department at the University of Miami.