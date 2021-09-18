Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher

Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch’s patent pending technology provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf.

With the launch of the Fast Catch™ website, https://www.fast-catch.com, ranchers can view how the UTV-mounted calf catcher easily attaches to a UTV. Watch how the UTV-mounted calf catcher is able to navigate rough terrain and capture newborn calves. The rancher is able to safely enter the cage and work the calf while the protective mother cow looks on.

The inventor of the Fast Catch™ calf catcher, Loran Gottschalk, is a rancher and farmer from Western Kansas. After many years of ranching, and many close calls, he was attacked by a cow while working calves. When this incident landed him in the hospital, the idea for the next generation of calf catcher was born.

Fast Catch™ calf catcher solves the problems and dangers associated with working calves and makes calf processing more efficient. One person can work calves safely by themselves.

The Fast Catch™ calf catcher is durable and easily attaches to any UTV with customized linkage. This calf catcher allows for a one-person operation and can be navigated through rough terrain. In addition, minimal noise from the Fast Catch™ calf catcher reduces stress for cow-calf pairs, compared to competitors. Most importantly, the Fast Catch™ calf catcher reduces the risk of injury to the rancher and to the cattle.

You can visit the website to watch videos of the Fast Catch™ calf catcher in use and to learn more about the product.