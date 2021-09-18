Enago acquires US-based RAx Labs Inc. – to provide end-to-end AI solutions for all author and publisher needs

RAx was founded in 2017 by Prof. Sourish Dasgupta, a Computer Science PhD from University of Missouri-Kansas City. With 15+ years of research experience in AI, Machine Learning, and NLP, he has supervised several research scholars and has deep connections with the global research community. RAx provides an advanced suite of AI tools for researchers and publishers to assist them with various literature analysis tasks, including discovery and selection, organizing and citation, comprehension and analysis, and peer review. The suite includes tools that help researchers with crisp, cohesive summaries and research highlights for quick assessments, similar paper discovery and comparison, critical reading, reference management, and much more.

Enago has developed advanced proprietary AI tools and platforms aimed at the STEM research and publishing communities. Its editing and publication support services are used by leading academic publishers and have assisted over two million researchers globally. Its suite of AI tools like Trinka (www.trinka.ai) and AuthorOne (https://www.authorone.ai/) is also preferred by thousands of authors worldwide and are integrated in the worlds leading publishers workflows.

This acquisition will bring Enagos deep industry knowledge, user understanding, and presence and RAxs significant technology expertise together to benefit all academia through cutting-edge AI tools to increase research quality and shorten the time to publication. Publishers would be able to harness superior AI technologies to boost content visibility and consumption like never before.

Prof. Sourish Dasgupta of RAx Labs said, We are extremely excited to be a part of Enagos expert global team. By combining Enagos industry expertise, scale, and reach in the publishing industry with RAx teams deep understanding of the end users and superior NLP-ML technology, we will be able to provide the superior and smarter knowledge acquisition and management platforms to researchers. Through Enagos platform, wed work with publishers to bring advanced AI technology and cutting-edge research capabilities in rolling out superlative knowledge mining tools that will significantly change the way users engage with publisher portals. We look forward to dramatically improving the ways researchers and publishers engage with each other during scholarly communication. This acquisition strengthens our commitment and expertise to build that extreme research assistant  the Jarvis for researchers!

Sharad Mittal, CEO of Enago said While significant research is being conducted in the field of AI, the research community itself faces a shortage of quality tools. Enago is working tirelessly to bring out superior products for the research community. While we were evaluating RAx, we could see the same focus on quality. The teams deep knowledge of AI and ML in NLP and profound understanding of user needs during various stages of the research journey were very impressive. Enagos reach and platform coupled with RAxs expertise will pave the way for high-quality AI products for academia. Our immediate focus areas are enhanced literature discovery, critical reading, effective writing, and faster publication.

Enago promises cutting-edge solutions for authors and reviewers that will change the way literature analysis is done so they can focus on the quality of research. Publishers will benefit from cost-effective, scalable solutions for critical business problems such as author engagement and retention.

About Enago (https://www.enago.com/)



Enago is a multinational corporation and a global leader in consulting and language services. Enago has assisted over 2 million researchers in more than 125 countries to enhance their research output and publication success. Its global workforce of more than 3,000 scientists, researchers, linguists, software developers, and publishing industry veterans has extensive knowledge and unparalleled experience in a wide range of disciplines. Using their expertise in linguistics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, Enago has developed a robust ecosystem of services and cutting-edge AI products for researchers, publishers, societies, universities, and government research bodies.

