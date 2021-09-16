Swachhata Hi Seva 2021 Inaugurated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Inaugural ceremony of Swachhata Hi Seva(SHS), 2021 was held on 15th September, 2021 at NEDFi Convention Centre in Guwahati. This event was organized as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration which is being celebrated country wide by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. The event was graced bySri Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister PHE and P&RD Dept., Govt. Of Assam; Sri Sayedin Abbasi, IAS, Additional CS, PHED, Govt. of Assam; Sri Hiranya Bora, ISS, Deputy Director General, DWSS, Govt. of India; Sri Akash Deep, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary PHED cum MD SBM-G, Govt. of Assam.

Department of Drinking Water &Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has decided to organise SHS 2021 from 15th September 2021 to 2nd October 2021 across India and as a part of this undertake various activities and event. Likewise, in Assam also the SHS 2021 launch is being followed by a series of activities like ‘Satyagrah se SwachhagrahRath Yatra’, ‘Shramdaan’, ‘Swachhata Jagriti Yatra’ (Rallies), ‘Award and Recognition of Swachhata Champions’, Samvad with Gram Panchayats, etc.The events willculminate on 2nd October, 2021 with the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The event started with the welcome address by Sri Akash Deep, MD SBM-G, Assam where he elaborated on the objective of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, SHS, Swachh Surveykshan and Swachh Bharat Diwas.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Hiranya Bora, ISS, Deputy Director General, DWSS, Govt. of India, said “The success of any mission depends on sustaining it and ultimately achieving the desired objectives. Swachh Bharat Mission has been able to do that. The mission transformed into a Jan Andolan as people started to became aware about the importance of sanitation and hygiene. I am looking forward to the Swachh Survekshan (Grameen) Survey, as I am confident of the good work done and that we will be able to increase our position in the overall state’s ranking. I urge to the people of Assam to participate and give their honest feedback in the survey and help support the state.”

Swachhata Hi Seva, an initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission, aims to generate greater public participation reinforcing the concept of sanitation as everyone’s business. This year SHS aims to encourage people to understand the importance of a clean environment and inculcate the practice of a systematic management of solid and liquid waste. This will require participation from each stakeholder of the mission at every level starting from state to district to Gram Panchayat, villages, community to individual level to involve and work together to make every village ODF Plus.

Commenting on the development and initiatives of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Assam, Sri, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister, PHE, Govt. of Assam said “Swachh Bharat Mission has been working for the betterment of the society by raising people’s standard of living through sanitation, hygiene and safe water leading to economic upliftment and better health. In the villages of Assam, Swachhata Hi Seva has been a part of the culture and everyday life. But due to urbanization this practice was seen to be fading away. With the initiation of Swachh Bharat Mission the wave of cleanliness and hygiene has once again come back and has turned into a Jan Andolan. To create massive awareness on ODF plus we have planned for a lot of activities under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. I appeal everyone to come forward and support this.”

This was followed by flagging off the “Satyagrah se SwachhagrahRath Yatra” which will travel across all districts of Assam to create awareness about ODF sustainability and proper segregation, collection and disposal of both solid and liquid waste. A Shramdaan activity was also conducted as part of the launch event at Tatimara, by DWSC Kamrup (Metro). The activity included waste collection & transportation and also foundation of soak pit for grey water management in nearby locality.

********

BY/AS

(Release ID: 1755220)

Visitor Counter : 482





