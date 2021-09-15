Priya Sinha Cloutier, Partner, Lucosky Brookman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/safeguarding-your-companys-ip-asset-cle/

About Priya Sinha Cloutier



Senior intellectual property attorney with experience in all aspects of intellectual property protection, strategy and law, including patents, trademarks, copyright, and trade secrets and addressing issues regarding patentability analysis, drafting, filing, patent prosecution, transactions, standards, cease and desist issues, indemnification, due diligence, trademark and patent infringement analysis, design arounds, right to market clearances, competitive landscapes, and requests to license. Expertise in drafting and negotiating international, commercial, supplier, partner, collaboration and development agreements, joint research, NDAs, supply contracts, master service agreements, SaaS, cloud services and software, and consortium deals with strong IP, export control, compliance, and other complex issues. Experience with client counseling on IP strategy and open source and client, paralegal and attorney training, trade secret protection, document marking, government contracts compliance. Experience as outside general counsel for startups and closely held corporation, including outside counsel management, international employment, debt recovery, privacy, anti-corruption, and open source. Experience with government contracts (grants and CRADAs) and compliance programs.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP



Lucosky Brookman is a corporate law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Seattle representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, commercial and securities litigation, intellectual property, insurance coverage and defense, real estate and general corporate matters.

The Firm was established out of a desire to dedicate more time and effort to directly serve a select clientele in the small and middle markets. At Lucosky Brookman, we see the world through our clients’ eyes. It is our mission to provide clients with exceptional legal representation and hands-on attention. We are able to do this by listening to our clients and anticipating their needs.

Our offices are located in New York, NY, Woodbridge, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, and Seattle, WA. The New Jersey office is centrally located between New York City and Philadelphia.

Abstract



As intellectual property (IP) becomes more vital to many organizations, it is also becoming an attractive target for theft and infringement. Recent statistics have shown that IP theft in the U.S. jeopardizes millions of jobs and billions of dollars annually.



In an era where advances in digital technology further complicate enforcement, companies need to implement competitive IP management strategies to ensure that their assets are protected. However, in a post-pandemic world where many IP departments operate on a limited budget, this can be a challenge.

Join intellectual property attorneys Priya Sinha Cloutier (Lucosky Brookman LLP) and Ralph G. Fischer (Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC) in a comprehensive discussion as they take you through the essentials of safeguarding your organizations IP portfolios with a particular focus on cost efficiency. Discover the best practices you can follow to enforce IP rights while recognizing the financial challenges and other pitfalls many IP owners face.

Key topics include:



 Recent IP Infringement Statistics



 How Companies Are Protecting IP: Current Trends



 COVID-19 and IP Portfolio Management



 Cost-Effective IP Protection Strategy



 Best Practices



 Whats Ahead?

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###