Author Jim Lester Releases New Mystery Novel

Deadline: New York is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:



Deadline: New York



By Jim Lester



Published: July 2021



ISBN: 978-0578249674



ASIN: B0991H9L4K



Pages: 270



Genre: Mystery

About the Author:



Jim Lester holds a Ph.D in history and is the author of four successful young adult novels–Fallout, The Great Pretender, Till the Rivers All Run Dry and Shadow Games. He is also the author of a historical novel entitled The Blind Boxer and a history of college basketball. He lives in Denver, Colorado.

Contact:



Website: http://www.jimlesterbooks.com



BookBuzz: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-deadline-new-york-by-jim-lester/

