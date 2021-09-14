Mango Animate Introduces a Tool to Add Text to Video Easily

Videos are a great way to communicate with the target audience and create a more impactful message. With so much hype surrounding it, it is only natural to wonder whether any other modification of videos will be more effective as simple videos, and to add text to video is one such way. When creators add text to video , they help viewers understand the content and retain it better. Text on videos can compensate for the average audio element of videos that reflects what the speaker is saying.

In short, the videos become more appealing, interactive, and inclusive. Due to this vast range of benefits that people can get when they add text to video, the demand for easy-to-use software that fulfills this goal was real. The leading tech animation company Mango Animate has released a powerful tool to add text to video in response to it. Mango Animate Text Video Maker(Mango Animate TM) is the most convenient and affordable solution for adding text to video.

This intuitive software is just what people have been looking for. With a simple interface and many special features, it’s easier than ever to add text to video and also create kinetic typography videos from scratch. In addition, the software is embedded with a range of templates, royalty-free icons, characters, and more to enrich the videos.

“Everyone has their reasons for wanting to add text to video. Perhaps they want to make a tutorial or create a song lyric video for YouTube. Whatever the reason, it can be hard to find software that does what you need. Mango Animate TM makes it simple to add text to video. Try it out today for free!” says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.

Mango Animate TM not only helps users add text to video but also ensures that it appears on the videos in an eye-catching way. The software offers a comprehensive range of animation types. Try something next level with the sliding in, bouncing effect, etc., or play with the typewriter-reminiscent animation to make the text come alive.

For more information about how to add text to video, please visit Mango Animate .

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.