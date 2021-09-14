Demystify Financial Planning For Pre-IPO Equity Comp With myStockOptions.com Webinar On Sept. 22

Private companies are growing fast and initial public offerings (IPOs) are booming. Important financial and tax decisions are faced by employees and executives at private companies who have equity compensation, such as stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units (RSUs), or founder’s stock.

myStockOptions.com, the leader in online educational resources for stock compensation, is holding a special webinar about private company equity comp on September 22, 2021 (2pm–3:40pm ET, 11am–12:40pm PT). It offers crucial guidance on planning for equity comp and shares in private companies, from startup to IPO or acquisition.

The webinar features a panel of three leading financial advisors, who will present practical guidance and case studies. In 100 minutes, they will cover the fundamentals of private company stock grants and related strategies for financial and tax planning, both to build wealth and prevent expensive mistakes.

“This is a unique opportunity for employees and their financial advisors to demystify the complexity of equity comp and shares in private companies,” says webinar moderator Bruce Brumberg, the editor-in-chief of myStockOptions.com, which also has a website section on all topics in private company equity compensation.

Webinar Details & Registration

Stock Comp Financial Planning For Private Company Employees: From Startup To IPO Or Acquisition



Sept. 22, 2021



2pm–3:40pm ET, 11am–12:40pm PT

Webinar Panelists

– Devin Blackburn, Senior Vice President, Northern Trust Wealth Management



– Meredith Johnson, Director, Tax, BPM



– Kristin McKenna, Managing Director, Darrow Wealth Management



– Bruce Brumberg (moderator), Editor-in-Chief of myStockOptions

Webinar Agenda

– How and why equity grants in private companies differ from those in public companies



– Early-exercise stock options and Section 83(b) elections



– Best time to exercise options in a private company



– Double-trigger RSUs: how they’re structured and the many issues they raise



– 409A valuations and why they’re important for tax and financial planning



– Mistakes to avoid in financial/tax planning, from startup to pre-IPO



– Ways to finance exercises of private company stock options, including outside sources



– Strategies in estate and charitable planning for low-basis stock



– Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS)



– Evaluating liquidity programs for private company stock, including private tender offers and secondary market resales



– SPAC acquisition as a route to going public: financial and tax planning



– Smart decisions to make during and after the post-IPO lockup



– Checklist of key features to look for in clients’ private company stock grants



– Lessons learned from the recent wave of IPOs, M&A, and private/startup financing



– Case studies

Continuing Education Credits

The webinar offers 2.0 CE credit hours for:

– Certified Financial Planners (CFPs)



– CPWA and CIMA certifications from the Investments and Wealth Institute



– Certified Equity Professionals (CEPs)



– Enrolled Agents (EAs)

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with myStockOptions.com. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the information, product or service. Please refer to a tax attorney or CPA for tax advice.

About myStockOptions.com

With award-winning content and tools, myStockOptions.com is an independent and unbiased source of expertise on stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance shares, stock appreciation rights, and employee stock purchase plans. We specialize in making complex stock compensation topics clearly understandable and relatable, in plain English and with an engaging style. Our audience includes:

– stock plan participants



– financial planners, wealth advisors, and CPAs



– professionals in stock plan administration, human resources, compensation, and finance



– attorneys, corporate counsel, and other members of legal staff

In addition to individual memberships, we also offer corporate services.