PM recalls Swami Vivekananda’s iconic 1893 speech at Chicago

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s iconic 1893 speech at Chicago speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet.

In a tweet marking the anniversary of the iconic speech, the Prime Minister said:

“Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet.”

