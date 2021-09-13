PM pays tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid rich tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

“Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, unwavering in his commitment to India’s freedom and a firm believer in non-violence as well as constructive work. He was a thinker par excellence.

Tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti.

Acharya Vinoba Bhave carried forward the noble Gandhian principles after India attained independence. His mass movements were aimed at ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and downtrodden. His emphasis on collective spirit will always continue to inspire generations.”

