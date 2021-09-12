Faith Talk Radio Host + Pastoral Counselor, Dr. Angela Chester Makes Top 30 Inspiring Women to Look Out For in 2021

“It’s great to see women jumping out of the conventional boundaries and making their mark in the industries. Be it entrepreneurship, philanthropy, or politics, their presence has undoubtedly created a fresh wave of innovation and inspiration out there. The NYC Journal continues, “Without each one of their contributions, our industry wouldn’t have been where it stands today. While celebrating all these women of the industry, let’s take a look at the top 30 inspiring, fierce, and empowering women of the world who stay determined to disrupt their ways to success.”

Dr. Angela Butts Chester, a faith-based media professional, empowerment speaker, and pastoral counselor, helps others overcome unproductive mindsets and see new opportunities. Her personal mission – to “enlighten, inspire and empower you” – is the tagline of her national talk-radio show.

Daily Spark with Dr. Angela is a national faith talk radio show that features authors who understand the importance of faith and education. From sci-fi to health and wellness, authors share their stories, and how faith has helped them succeed in life. The internationally known, Daily Spark TV, is the sister show to the radio program.

As a Pastoral Counselor and Empowerment Coach, Dr. Angela, as she is lovingly called, takes a holistic approach. Assisting Millennial + Gen X women, Dr. Angela scaled up her Pivot for Purpose coaching program during the pandemic. Originally one-on-one, including virtual options gave more women access to next-level accountability and growth. Pivot for Purpose helps anyone looking to find better life definition or life purpose. Classes and courses are also available on spiritual development and wellness.

When asked why she keeps moving forward, Dr. Chester says, “Empowered women, empower women. We shouldn’t let an opportunity pass by where we can mentor someone, teach our fellow women what we have learned, or leave a legacy for the next generation. We all walk a smoother path thanks to a great woman who had vision and fortitude.”

Dr. Chester feels her journey as a breast cancer survivor has prepared her to lead and inspire others. As an international speaker, she engages the audience with strategies towards their own transformation.

On Instagram (@drangelachester), she stated that being included in this article was a “humbling and exciting moment.” She also took the time to congratulate her fellow women. When asked why that was important, she said, “Because it’s the right thing to do. I lose nothing giving virtual ‘cheers’ to another amazing woman. We should salute each other more; there’s room for all of us.”

An advocate for successful faith-driven women, her website (drangelachester.com) is designed to encourage women to push past any obstacle they may face on their climb to personal success.