Anduin Announces it Will Offset 227 Metric Tons of Carbon Emissions

Through its partnership with Green Places to Work, Anduin affirms a commitment to environmental stewardship as the company continues its rapid growth
In addition to the work Green Places and Anduin will do together to offset Anduin’s carbon footprint, the two companies will form a partnership to support accounting firms and other professional services firms with joint solution offerings.
Said Anduin’s CEO, Justin Adams: “We started Anduin to solve a concrete business problem — CPA firms needed faster cash flow, more productive teams, and better insight on financial operations. And we’re seeing our customers’ growth goals align with this mindset—they want to cut costs, improve operations, attract new clients, and retain best-in-class talent, and they can do that by introducing green programs and AI technology. I love how Green Places to Work has helped Anduin, and I’m excited by what we can do together to help professional services firms.”
About Anduin
Anduin helps accounting firms streamline their billing process, speed up their cash flow and delight their clients (without replacing their PM system). Our Intelligence-
About Green Places
Green Places is the first company that enables businesses to offset their carbon footprint and implement sustainability practices quickly and effectively. The company’s goal is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses with easy tools and science-backed solutions from climate experts, maximizing environmental impact by pooling resources to combat the climate crisis.