Associated Asset Management has New Leadership in Tempe, AZ

TEMPE, AZ, July 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Associated Asset Management (AAM), a nationally recognized leader in community association management and accounting services for clients throughout the United States, proudly announces its Tempe office will be under the leadership of Tom Gordon, Vice President of Tempe Operations.

Joining the AAM Team in 2011, Tom Gordon has held a variety of leadership positions including Community Manager, Area Manager and Regional Director before being promoted to Vice President of Tempe Operations in June 2021.

As Regional Vice President, Gordon will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of AAM’s Tempe Office, including a portfolio of over 130 communities and a team of 16 expert HOA management professionals.

Bringing with him over 15 years of property management experience, Gordon has expertise in managing a wide array of properties including malls, retail centers, commercial properties, warehouses, medical office buildings and high-rise condominiums. Given his vast community management knowledge, passion for the industry and ability to build lasting client partnerships, Gordon is a valuable asset to AAM’s leadership team, as well as a mentor to the Tempe office staff.

“I am honored to accept this new role and continue the stellar level of service provided to our Tempe area community partners,” said Tom Gordon, Vice President of Tempe Operations. “It has been a privilege to grow with such an amazing company. I am excited about this next chapter and working alongside our talented Tempe office community management team.”

“AAM is very pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Gordon,” said AAM Chief Operating Officer Ercell Sherman. “With over 10 years of service at AAM, Tom embodies our core company fundamentals, is a proven leader and will be an incredible resource for our Tempe office employees and clients.”

ABOUT AAM



Founded in 1990, Associated Asset Management (AAM) is a professional Community Association Management Company, dedicated to delivering total peace of mind. Over the last 31 years, AAM has grown to be one of the foremost providers of professional community association services in the United States. AAM specializes in the forward planning and management of master planned, single family, condominium, active adult, urban high-rise and mid-rise communities, as well as providing consulting services for accounting, marketing, IT and operational organizations. With over 800 employees in 14 regional offices, AAM is dedicated to giving communities the very best of community management experience, with a focus on customer service, communication, and technology. For more information, visit www.associatedasset.com.