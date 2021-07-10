Ralph A. Mastrorio Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Education

MIDDLETOWN, RI, July 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ralph A. Mastrorio has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Mastrorio initially earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Worcester State University in Massachusetts. He continued his academic efforts with a Master of Education and a Master of Arts in biological science from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts. Mr. Mastrorio later completed coursework toward a Doctor of Education in medical biology from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Upon obtaining his bachelor’s degree in biology, Mr. Mastrorio’s intended on attending medical school before he was drafted by the United States Army during the Vietnam War during his second semester at Worcester State University. By that time, he had been hired to teach high school in the Wachusett Regional School District in Holden, Massachusetts. As a result, the district’s superintendent of schools wrote a letter requesting deferment to his draft board so that he could continue teaching in their high school. Finding the teaching profession to be fulfilling, Mr. Mastrorio excelled as a biology and bioethics teacher in the Wachusett Regional and Shrewsbury School Districts for over 30 years.

While teaching in the Shrewsbury School District, he counts among his most notable achievements the establishment of a program in Bioethics, the study of the moral issues emerging from advances in biology and medicine. The course was designed for Seniors at Shrewsbury High School. Mr. Mastrorio is proud of his acknowledgement as the first educator in central Massachusetts to develop a formalized sex education program for middle school students in the Shrewsbury School District.

Following his retirement from teaching high school, Mr. Mastrorio found success as an assistant professor in the department of education at Anna Maria College. He was additionally active as an adjunct professor at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island. With the latter university, Mr. Mastrorio has further flourished as an instructor in the Circle of Scholars, a program offering seminars to senior members on a wide variety of subjects that include literature, history, science, health, music and art. At the age of 77, Mr. Mastrorio intends to continue teaching courses for the Circle of Scholars Program at Salve Regina.

