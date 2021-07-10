Ian Redpath Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Law and Legal/Tax Education

EAST AMHERST, NY, July 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ian Redpath has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Upon earning a Bachelor of Liberal Studies from Hillsdale College, Mr. Redpath obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Detroit. Backed by his considerable education, he began his career as an educator at the University of Clermont-Ferrand School of Law in France. He returned to the United States and began his career as an attorney and later a prosecuting attorney in Menominee, Michigan. Over the years, he furthered his education, graduating with a Master of Laws (Tax Emphasis) from the University of Wisconsin. Mr. Redpath served as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay between 1981 and 1985. Licensed to practice law through the New York State Bar Association, the State Bar of Michigan and the U.S. Tax Court, Mr. Redpath has excelled as a professor of law and taxation, the chairperson of accounting and the director of graduate accounting programs for Canisius College since 1985. He has also been visiting lecturer at both the All-Russian Academy and MGIMO in Russia. Due to his outstanding wealth of knowledge, he has served as the host of “The Tax Experts” and a regular guest on “Tax All Stars.” Likewise, Mr. Redpath has published numerous books and articles on legal and tax related topics.

In order to remain aware of changes in the field, Mr. Redpath has been affiliated with the American Bar Association, New York Bar Association. Michigan Bar Association and the American Tax Association. Alongside his work with Canisius College, he has contributed to others as a board member for the State Soccer Association of New York, the director of the Olympic development program for soccer for New York State West Youth Soccer, a coach for his local high school and highly successful youth teams, both boys and girls. He also served as head coach for Amateur Adult Soccer for Western New York. Mr. Redpath has been additionally active as a volunteer in many other organizations.

For his professional excellence, Mr. Redpath has been honored on many occasions, including the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Amherst Chamber of Commerce. Further presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award through the Western New York State Soccer Association, he was notably selected for inclusion in Who’s Who in American Athletes.

