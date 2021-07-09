The pandemic has accelerated the pace of innovation and digital transformation; the meaning of Work has changed drastically, breaking down stereotypes of work culture, work environment, and workforce. Most organizations have prioritized the adoption of advanced technologies as their top business objective during the pandemic to fast-track their journey towards digitization.

After the successful completion of three editions Future WorkTech Forums in the MEA and APAC region, BII World realised the importance to recognize and uplift the contributions, collaborations, and excellence that were evident in the scope of future work.

The inaugural edition of Future WorkTech Awards 2021, which took place virtually on the 9th of April 2021, aimed to honour ideas, solutions and innovations that marked a difference towards our approach for the future of work.

The Award ceremony was joined by exclusive invitees from nominated and award-winning companies, jury members and esteemed guests. Our jury panel comprised of eminent individuals, who are leaders and pioneers within their respective scope of future work. The esteemed members of our jury panel were:

 Frank Cottle, CEO & Executive Publisher of Allwork.Space



 Dr. Naeema Pasha, Director of Henley Careers and Professional Development, Director of Diversity & Inclusion & Founder of WOW | Henley Business School



 Patrick Bensen, M.A. Organizational Psychologist | PB Consulting Ltd | Forbes Business Council



 Ali Greene, Remote Work Advocate. People Ops. Speaker. | Co-Author – Remote Works Book



 Cindy Leong, Enneagram Personality Coach | Relationship Studio



 Anna King, Founder + Director | Informare:PR



 Preeti Dubey, Founder & Director | Strive High Pte Ltd. among others.

Future WorkTech Awards 2021, celebrated and congratulated the victory of selected companies and their products for their contribution and solutions towards the future of work.

Videoconferencing has become a mainstay in todays dynamic workspaces where technology facilitates remote working from anywhere in the world. Communication has become the key element for smooth functioning of a virtual office environment, where only information flow is no longer the most important function, but to establish and nurture prosperous relationships among employees and stakeholders has become just as essential. Keeping this in mind the award for Workplace Innovation: Video Conferencing Platform of the Year, was presented to ZOOM.



Ideas, which once felt like a far-fetched reality, with the help of Co  Working platform technologies  working remotely, gaining access to information in real time and keeping the team connected is now possible. Zonifero was awarded the Best Co-Working Platform of the Year. Zonifero transforms office spaces in line with the WorkTech trend, which facilitates the transition of employees to a chosen work style.

Siemens was awarded the Best Employee Engagement Application of the Year, for their product  Comfy. The innovative workplace experience app is supporting teams around the world in enabling a hybrid working model. The Comfy app is all it takes to book a desk or conference room, or help you locate your colleagues. When integrated with intelligent technology and smart sensors, the solution enhances workplace flexibility and drives productivity. Additionally, the generated data enables you to understand usage patterns and occupancy and therefore helps to optimize space accordingly.

As the future of work completely depends on the technologies, with employees working from remote places, the security of data and protection of company information is important more than ever before. With the paradigm shift from desk to digital securing information from cyberattacks is more crucial. The Best Online Security Solution of the Year Award was presented to BITGLASS for their unique products and solutions.

A collaboration platform is a category of business software that adds broad social networking



capabilities to work processes. The goal of a collaboration software application is to foster innovation by incorporating knowledge management into business processes so employees can share information and solve business problems more efficiently.

BARCO was awarded the Best Collaboration Platform of the Year. Barco’s ClickShare Conference product is the marketing leading wireless and agnostic collaboration solution and has helped many organizations transit to a hybrid meeting workplace in the new norm.

Working from home (WFH) or remote work is becoming increasingly popular with several companies. With so many remote working technology options, companies can easily transform its working culture and give options to their employees to a live a digital nomad lifestyle.

The award for Remote Work Start-up of the Year was presented to Wurkr. Wurkr is an innovative, fast-growing start-up disrupting the remote and flexi working industry through advanced video technology, flexibility, and a focus on employee wellbeing.

With support from our jury members, partners, and advisors the Award ceremony concluded successfully. We look forward to continuing our strive to recognize innovations, strategies and solutions contributing to the continual growth and improvement of work operations and work-culture.



For more information about upcoming conferences on Future Worktech and Future WorkTech Awards, kindly contact us.



Contact us at mohor.mukhejee ( @ ) biiworld dot com to request link for the award recording.

###