Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series: “A Clear-Eyed Review of Proposed Federal Tax Law Changes” with Michelle P. Scott, Esq.

Michelle P. Scott, Esq., author of “Biden’s Tax Plan: What’s Enacted, What’s Proposed,” will be featured on the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, July 27, 2021, 12:00 pm (Pacific Time). Ms. Scott will address high notes from her recent, comprehensive article on The American Rescue Plan, The American Jobs Plan, The American Families Plan, and Biden’s efforts to fortify the IRS with fresh funding. Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®, Managing Director of Silicon Private Wealth, will be the moderator. Few talks in the history of the Series have garnered keener interest or sense of immediacy.

Albert Einstein, famous for his Theory of Relativity states, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.” According to comedian Chris Rock, “You don’t pay taxes – they take taxes.” Ms. Scott is eminently qualified to report on the pending tsunami of prospective changes, including, for many, a rise in capital gains taxes, corporate taxes, and the stripping away of step-up basis on death, and loss of 1031-type exchange deferrals. Harvard educated Scott’s expertise includes taxation, nonprofit law, public policy and corporate governance. She served as Vice President and Corporate Counsel for Prudential Financial, legislative counsel for the Joint Committee on Taxation of the US Congress and as General Counsel and Secretary of operating nonprofits; in addition, she served as an appointee to the IRS Commissioner’s Advisory Committee, lectured at the University of North Carolina Law School and Baruch College, and has practiced tax law at private firms in New York and Washington, DC.

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including the impact of tax policy on population and business migration; U.S. manufacturing; cyber security; the value of civility in modern society and more.

For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series video conference log-in information, please email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.

(Image: Image insert within frame by P. Verbica. Frame, figures and gallery effects by PhotoFunia. Additional effects by PhotoToaster.)

Media Contact

Company Name: Silicon Private Wealth

Contact Person: Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP

Email: peter@siliconprivatewealth.com

City: San Francisco

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.siliconprivatewealth.com/our-team