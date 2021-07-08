Jon Secada and Gonzalo Rubalcaba announce the release of their first NFT digital artwork with Venezuelan artist EDO

The great exponent of pop art EDO creates a NFT artwork inspired by Jon and Gonzalo’s concert

Jon Secada and Gonzalo Rubalcaba create a previously unreleased song for their first NFT

Miami FL, 8 June 2021 – At the forefront of changes in the digital universe, multi-award-winning artists Jon Secada and Gonzalo Rubalcaba decided to create a digital artwork for all NFT lovers and immortalize a unique and exclusive night, where for the first time both artists performed their new album ‘Solos¨. For the occasion they invited pop illustrator EDO to enjoy their virtual concert and be inspired by that incredibly special moment.

The music of this exclusive NFT digital artwork consists of an unreleased version of the song ¨Soy Tan Feliz¨ composed by Jose Antonio Mendez and produced by multi–Latin Grammy winner Julio Bagué. This NFT piece has great sentimental value and represents the unique moment when Jon and Gonzalo, perform a never-before-performed variation of the song from the album “Solos”.

The winner of the auction will be the owner of this masterpiece and will also receive a framed physical painting of EDO signed by Jon Secada, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and EDO himself. It should be noted that there will only be one work for the auction, so this possession of a digital art NFT from 2021 of which there is only 1 in the world offers great exclusivity.

An NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a digital work whose authenticity is guaranteed by a cryptographic key in blockchain, an enduring art in time, impossible to lose or counterfeit. Interested parties will be able to bid in the auction that will start on Friday, July 2. To purchase this artwork, you can visit the popular Marketplace Opensea or go through the link you will find in the social networks of the artists @jonsecada @gonzalorubalcabaofficial @edoilustrado. The auction will last 15 days and if you have any questions, you can contact the crypto team through @nfts_latinamerica and @olecommunic.

