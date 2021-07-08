Canada – Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee meets to discuss shared priorities 

“Members of the Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) met today to discuss the ongoing work related to the co-development and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat policy, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and the budget process, as well as how the pandemic continues to impact Inuit communities.
Ottawa, Ontario (July 7, 2021) — The Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee issued the following statement today:
The ICPC advances work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year, the ICPC meeting is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The ICPC reflects a shared commitment to a renewed Inuit–Crown relationship and reconciliation based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.”
Participants at today’s meeting included:
Natan Obed, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami
Duane Smith, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation
Aluki Kotierk, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated
Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut Government
Pita Aatami, Makivik Corporation
Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer)
Rebecca Kudloo, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (observer)
Brian Pottle, National Inuit Youth Council (observer)
Carolyn Bennett, Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada
Marc Miller, Indigenous Services Canada
Daniel Vandal, Northern Affairs Canada
Catherine McKenna, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
Greg Fergus, Treasury Board of Canada (observer)
Julie Dabrusin, Canadian Heritage (observer)
