Canada – Itinerary – Visit by Minister Ng to Washington, D.C.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will visit Washington, D.C. on July 6, 2021 to meet with Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, and U.S. and Canadian building trades unions, to discuss ongoing work to keep supply chains open and resilient, and opportunities to ensure a strong, sustainable, inclusive economic recovery through trade.

Tuesday, July 6th

Event: Meeting with Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Notes: Closed to media

Event: Meeting with North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) and Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU)

Time: 1:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. ET

Notes: Closed to media

