PixelPlex Shares an Update on its CryptoAPI: Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS)

The development team maintains that this crypto API is able to effectively deal with business logic regardless of its complexity or its targets domain specifics. One notable benefit of using PixelPlexs BaaS is its cost-effectiveness, yet it enables instant access to remotely distributed networks. This forms the core of the serverless app that is quick to deploy, scale, and update.

While other solutions may require setting up entire blockchain nodes or users to download massive databases, cryptocurrency API supports diverse, decentralized crypto databases with no need to download anything. In fact, it gives users a cost-effective alternative to complicated infrastructure updates.

The company CEO, Alexei Dulub, stated that they are constantly on the lookout for new trends in the crypto API market to enable them to remain competitive and offer upgraded solutions in a bid to enhance their crypto APIs efficiency. He said they are proud to have worked on challenging and fulfilling projects. One of them is CoinFlip, a next-generation ATM operator that utilizes crypto API, allowing users to convert digital currencies to fiat and vice versa. As for Hancom, PixelPlex was tasked to build a real estate tokenization, trading, and investment platform that also utilizes the cryptocurrency API.

Other additional features that enhance the APIs efficiency are implementing colored coins that help users manage assets more innovatively. They can establish custom rules for BTC assets and the use of a complete range of tools that include wallets, KYC, OTC Hawks, and others. Also, the data storage and processing powered by the serverless Lambda ensures that the business can scale without limits, only paying for the resources consumed. They also run built-in smart contract audits.

About PixelPlex



PixelPlex is a company providing Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) solutions to help improve business processes and increase profit margins. They also specialize in other technology-based solutions in app development, IoT, AI, and ML.

https://pixelplex.io/cryptoapi/

###