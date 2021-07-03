DMZ cryptocurrency is an alternate sort of advanced cash for individuals who wish to live in a peaceful and DeMilitarized zone

A neutral ground, DMZ or DZ is a region wherein deals or arrangements between countries, military powers or fighting gatherings prohibit army bases, exercises, or faculty. A DMZ may now and then frame a true worldwide line, like the 38th equal among North and South Korea. It is any region, spot, or situation in which clashes or threats are held in suspension.

We picked the name DMZ, since it’s in absolute harmony where individuals of various perspectives and shades reside next to each other in amicability without the need to hurt one another. So in the event that you feel like we feel about making a superior world to live in and to leave our kids, then, at that point join our quiet revolt.

DMZ World Fund will be an asset to help protect Earth’s assets, support survivors of war and psychological oppression and to cultivate world league and collaboration to make an overall DeMilitarized Zone. Yearly donations will be made to public and global NGOs that share our objectives.

Investing in DMZ Tokens is possible and convenient. A digital wallet is required to own and hold DMZ Tokens. Since it was created on the Ethereum blockchain, any ethereum wallet will do. MyEtherWallet is recommended. The supply of DMZ tokens is limited to only 11000000

Be one of the only people on Earth to own a DMZ! 3 tokens to referrer & referred.

DMZ aims and hopes to become a top 10 crypto and get listed on Coinbase and other top rated exchanges in the next 5-10 years.

Be a part of this special cause. Visit us today!

