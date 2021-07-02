Hong Kong – Police strongly condemn acts of glorifying violence and inciting hatred

Police strongly condemn acts of glorifying violence and inciting hatred ***********************************************************************



Police noticed messages circulating online that honored and paid tribute to the attacker, who attempted to murder a police officer and committed suicide last night (July 1). Police strongly condemn the blatant violence, as well as those who attempt to romanticise or glorify the despicable act with seditious intent to incite hatred in society.

Initial investigations indicate that this was a lone wolf-style act of domestic terrorism in which the attacker was believed to be radicalised by myriad fake information and he committed suicide afterwards. The attack was a clear threat to the safety of society, and a disregard for the rule of law.

Police reiterate that no violent behaviour will be tolerated. Police will continue to take resolute enforcement action so as to safeguard public safety and public order. With the purpose of crime prevention, Police are now actively gathering intelligence and stepping up patrol across Hong Kong, including the crime scene last night. Members of public are encouraged to report to Police immediately of any crime information.

According to section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance, any person who does or attempts to do, or makes any preparation to do, or conspires with any person to do, any act with a seditious intention, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to a fine of $5,000 and to imprisonment for two years. Taking part in an unlawful assembly may be in breach of relevant offences under the Public Order Ordinance and is liable to a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.