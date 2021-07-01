London Eats: Celebrate the return of Wimbledon with the best ways to eat, drink and enjoy the tennis in London this summer

The time has come again to brush up on your Tennis knowledge, indulge in the classic delicacy of strawberries & cream and pull out your pearly white garments to experience the full joy of Wimbledon season  with a glass of Pimms in hand.

For most tennis-loving Brits, the summer officially starts once Wimbledon commences. And whilst were all eager to make our way back to Centre Court, this years Wimbledon looks a bit different. With this in mind, Visit London has curated a list of restaurants, eateries and venues where you can get a real taste of Wimbledon, with the best strawberries and cream and Pimms the city has to offer! Made sure to head down and join in the two-week long festivities, indulging in delicious snacks and cheering for your favourite players at the most prestigious Grand Slam.

The list has been curated as part of the London Eats season, an initiative celebrating Londons global and diverse food offer. It is the first season of Lets Do London, a campaign launched by The Mayor of London, Visit London and the capitals tourism and hospitality industrys which looks to welcome back visitors to the wonderful city of London in a safe manner. Throughout the summer and beyond, the London Eats season will bring together the capitals famous chefs and foodies to promote the most exciting food experiences central London has to offer  so keep your eyes peeled!

Here are Visit Londons top venues to transport you to Wimbledon this season:

1. Visit The Happenstance Pimms Terrace rain or shine

Its game on this summer at The Happenstance Pimms Terrace. Fit for all-weather, rain or shine, and boasting multiple outdoor screens, you wont miss a smash or serve. Theres a dedicated drinks menu which features cocktails including the Sundowner Spritz; a special vibrant blend of Pimms newly launched raspberry and redcurrant Sundowner, prosecco, soda water and raspberries  helping transport you courtside with one sip.

2. Experience Wimbledons magic in Belgravia

Sit back, relax and watch Wimbledon in the heart of Belgravia. Eccleston Yards is the hub for culture, retail, dining and, this July, becomes a stunning setting to watch tennis. For this years event, visitors can enjoy Moët & Chandon Frozellini cocktails from pop-up bars exclusively for Wimbledon.

3. Cadogan hosts Wimbledon at Duke of York Square

Since we cant be at Centre Court in real life, Duke of York Square is the next best thing. Hosting one of the biggest outdoor screens in London from 13 to 15 July, dont miss your opportunity to have the best seats London during the nail-biting action of the semi-finals and finals  second to The Royal Box of course. Visitors can enjoy traditional tennis treats of strawberries and cream, champagne and Pimms from the Partridges pop-up bar.

4. Game, Set, Match Free Wimbledon screenings return to Mayfair

Mayfair has a set of free destinations to watch the worlds best tennis from the hallowed lawns of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Pull up a deck chair and take a picnic to Brown Hart Gardens, a raised historical terrace sitting on top of an old electricity substation, or Grosvenor Square, the second largest square in central London.

5. Play like the pros at Bounce Ping Pong

Wimbledon already looks different this year, so why not celebrate with a bit of miniature tennis  also known as ping pong! Bounce is the perfect place to perfect your serve, eat some delicious pizza and say cheers to the return of Wimbledon.

6. Make a trip to Westfield London in Shepherds Bush and no not for shopping

Westfield London is set to reveal its Bar W12 and Film Club in Westfield square this summer, serving summer drinks and courtside snacks like ice creams and hot dogs. West Londons newest attraction will be available just in time for Wimbledon to kick off, so make your way there this summer to enjoy the matches in style.

7. A different type of summer festival at Covent Garden

This year, Covent Garden is hosting its first ever Summer Festival. The cobble stone streets of the East Piazza will be decked out with Wimbledon screenings and a variety of Londons finest street food.

8. Visit The Ivy in the Park in Canary Wharf

The Ivy in the Park Canary Wharf is set to celebrate Wimbledon in all its glory with a bespoke cocktail menu, in partnership with Pimms Sundowner and uniquely curated tennis-themed dessert. So if youre in the area, this is the prime spot to view the tournament on the big screen before your delicious meal at one of Londons finest restaurants, The Ivy.

9. Watch Wimbledon at the gorgeous St. Katharine Docks Marina

Want to enjoy watching Wimbledon in a unique way? Well St. Katharine Docks is the perfect place to sit back on a pontoon and view the nail-biting matches. Set in a gorgeous East London backdrop, youll be able to take your own refreshments onboard and dine whilst you watch.

10. Enjoy the terrace at the iconic Television Centre

The brand new Solar Pergola terrace at the Television Centre will be screening all the Wimbledon action for free, and with heaters and undercover seating available, you can watch the tennis whatever the weather. A pop-up bar and BBQ will be open every Thursday to Sunday so you can grab a burger and a spritz too.

