Hong Kong – Temporary Closure of the Central Lawn, Football Pitches and Basketball Courts at Victoria Park (with photo)

Temporary Closure of the Central Lawn, Football Pitches and Basketball Courts at Victoria Park (with photo)



An organiser filed a notification to hold a public meeting and a public procession in Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island today (July 1), in which Letter of Objection has been issued to the organiser. Police are aware that some netizens are still inciting participation in such unauthorised assembly.

Considering public safety, public order, people’s rights and freedom, and the serious health risks brought by the ongoing pandemic to society, the central lawn, football pitches, basketball courts and the relevant entrances (prohibited areas as shown in the photo) have been closed since noon to prevent any unauthorised assemblies.

Intelligence shows that unauthorised public meeting and public procession are likely to take place in Victoria Park despite objection by Police. To prevent any unauthorised assemblies from taking place, public access to the above locations has been barred according to Public Order Ordinance (Cap. 245) s17(4). Knowingly enters or remains in a public place to which access has been closed without permission may be in breach of relevant offences under Public Order Ordinance (Cap. 245) s17A(1c) and is liable to a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment.

Police reiterated that it is illegal to participate in, advertise or publicise any unauthorised assemblies and prohibited gatherings. According to the Public Order Ordinance, taking part in an unauthorised assembly is liable to a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment; advertising or publicising an unauthorised assembly is liable to a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment. In addition, taking part in the events may be in breach of relevant offences under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G) (i.e. Prohibition on Group Gathering).

Police will keep monitoring the situation and take resolute action to enforce the law.