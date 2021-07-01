Hong Kong – S for IT joins HK Technology and Innovation Volunteers Alliance community care activity (with photo)

S for IT joins HK Technology and Innovation Volunteers Alliance community care activity (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit, joined a community care activity organised by the Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Volunteers Alliance in Kwun Tong today (July 1) in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). He distributed gift packs to the grass roots and also visited two families in the area.



The inaugural community care activity organised by the Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Volunteers Alliance was held at the Resident Association of Hong Lok District Kwun Tong. Mr Sit, together with founders of the Alliance Dr Witman Hung, Professor Wong Kam-fai, Mr Hendrick Sin, Mr Duncan Chiu, Mr Rocky Cheng and Mr Kenny Chien distributed gift packs to residents to extend their warm wishes. They later visited two families living in a sublet unit and a subdivided unit to learn more about their living conditions and their children’s educational needs. STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) toys and teaching materials were given to encourage children to build a good foundation in STEM.



Mr Sit thanked the innovation and technology sector for uniting together to launch volunteer services with their professional strength to help the underprivileged on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR. He said it is heartening to see collaboration from various fronts to help more people in need and arouse public awareness in narrowing the digital divide, especially grass-roots students with educational needs, to provide them with a level playing field and foster digital inclusion.



The Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Volunteers Alliance was initiated by the Internet Professional Association, the Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council, the Hong Kong Software Industry Association and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association Limited. Volunteer activities of the Alliance include giving away refurbished computers to the underprivileged, assisting students in online learning, offering free computer repair and maintenance services and training in coding.

