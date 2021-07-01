AABSyS CEO Appointed State Lead for the NASSCOM SME Council

Arun Patnaik, co-founder, CEO & Director of AABSyS IT has been appointed as the Odisha State Lead for the NASSCOM SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) Council. Mr. Patnaik will represent NASSCOM to prioritise on the development of the SME ecosystem in the state of Odisha, to create more opportunities and build talent for the IT SME sector.

Over the past 22 years, AABSyS IT has strived to continuously evolve as an institution par excellence. In this pursuit, AABSyS IT has won many awards and recognition both from the State Govt of Odisha and the STPI, Govt of India, over the years. All this recognition is a testimony of the team’s effort, and it is always a feeling of joint success and recognition of the AABSyS family. AABSyS IT takes pride in its professional leadership team that continues to bring laurels to the organisation.

Please find a link for further information on the SME Council: https://nasscom.in/about-us/what-we-do/industry-development/sme-landscape